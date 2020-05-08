All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:49 AM

1223 Tranquilla Drive

1223 Tranquilla Drive
Location

1223 Tranquilla Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
White Rock Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Park-like setting 3 bedroom, 2 bath updated Mid-century home. Natural beauty and tranquility from the outside into the sun-lit inside is visible in every room! Beautiful flooring throughout, granite counters in eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Crown molding and designer lighting add elegance in the large dining room and foyer. Sweeping picturesque views from backyard patio. All located in highly sought after Casa Linda Estates so conveniently located to all that is Dallas! Pet(s) determined case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 Tranquilla Drive have any available units?
1223 Tranquilla Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1223 Tranquilla Drive have?
Some of 1223 Tranquilla Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 Tranquilla Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1223 Tranquilla Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 Tranquilla Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1223 Tranquilla Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1223 Tranquilla Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1223 Tranquilla Drive offers parking.
Does 1223 Tranquilla Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 Tranquilla Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 Tranquilla Drive have a pool?
No, 1223 Tranquilla Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1223 Tranquilla Drive have accessible units?
No, 1223 Tranquilla Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 Tranquilla Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1223 Tranquilla Drive has units with dishwashers.

