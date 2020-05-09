12228 Montego Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Immediate occupancy available. Open concept 1st level living-dining with fireplace. Fenced patio opens to beautiful greenbelt. Kitchen with all appliances, including fridge flows into breakfast room with view of patio and greenbelt. Large bonus room on 1st level can be used as a Home Office, 2nd living or library with view to entrance patio. 2nd level includes 2 nice sized bedrooms, master with 2 large walk-in closets and en suite bath, over sized 2 sink vanity.Full size laundry room adjacent to bedrooms. Each bedroom with own bath. Half bath on 1st level. 2 car garage with direct access inside home. Property has abundant storage. Min FICO score of 700. pets on a case by case basis