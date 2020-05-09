All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:14 AM

12228 Montego Plaza

12228 Montego Plaza · No Longer Available
Location

12228 Montego Plaza, Dallas, TX 75230
McShann Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Immediate occupancy available. Open concept 1st level living-dining with fireplace. Fenced patio opens to beautiful greenbelt. Kitchen with all appliances, including fridge flows into breakfast room with view of patio and greenbelt. Large bonus room on 1st level can be used as a Home Office, 2nd living or library with view to entrance patio. 2nd level includes 2 nice sized bedrooms, master with 2 large walk-in closets and en suite bath, over sized 2 sink vanity.Full size laundry room adjacent to bedrooms. Each bedroom with own bath. Half bath on 1st level. 2 car garage with direct access inside home. Property has abundant storage. Min FICO score of 700. pets on a case by case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12228 Montego Plaza have any available units?
12228 Montego Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12228 Montego Plaza have?
Some of 12228 Montego Plaza's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12228 Montego Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
12228 Montego Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12228 Montego Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 12228 Montego Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 12228 Montego Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 12228 Montego Plaza offers parking.
Does 12228 Montego Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12228 Montego Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12228 Montego Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 12228 Montego Plaza has a pool.
Does 12228 Montego Plaza have accessible units?
No, 12228 Montego Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 12228 Montego Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12228 Montego Plaza has units with dishwashers.

