Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:12 PM

11627 Cotillion Drive

11627 Cotillion Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11627 Cotillion Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Briarwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated home 3bd 2bth and 2nd large living area or 4th bedroom. This home is located in desired established neighborhood. Perfect for entertaining with open living room that has white brick fireplace and granite wet bar. Nice newer wood floors, updated kitchen with white cabinets, newer appliances, light granite counter tops and sleek glass tile backsplash. Newer HVAC system Large home with spacious open floor plan and lots of natural light. Cover patio and fenced yard. Pets on case by case basis. Tenant occupied until 9.30.19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11627 Cotillion Drive have any available units?
11627 Cotillion Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11627 Cotillion Drive have?
Some of 11627 Cotillion Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11627 Cotillion Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11627 Cotillion Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11627 Cotillion Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11627 Cotillion Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11627 Cotillion Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11627 Cotillion Drive offers parking.
Does 11627 Cotillion Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11627 Cotillion Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11627 Cotillion Drive have a pool?
No, 11627 Cotillion Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11627 Cotillion Drive have accessible units?
No, 11627 Cotillion Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11627 Cotillion Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11627 Cotillion Drive has units with dishwashers.

