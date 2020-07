Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Hard to find Mid Century Modern half duplex located in highly desirable Preston Hollow and N Dallas area. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car attached garage.New 2019 vinyl wood flooring, new 2019 interior painting,

New 2019 fireplace mantel and tile work. New 2019 garage door and opener. New 2019 exterior painting. New roof 2020. Great location, easy access to major highway. Close to shops and resturants. Refrigerator included. Fenced in yard.