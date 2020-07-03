11238 Park Central Place

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool yoga furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities pool yoga

Beautiful and newly (2018) fully furnished contemporary and super comfy apartment in one of Dallas best locations. Living room features 50 inches TV with cable and Netflix, as well as a private work out corner with weights, balance ball, yoga mat and jump rope. Comfortable Queen and king size beds with extra mattress pad for superior comfort and high thread count clean and crisp bed sheets, down feather and down alternative pillow at various degrees of firmness as well as down comforter. Lush cotton towels in bathrooms. Fully equipped kitchen with everything you need for cooking and dining as well as Nespresso machine and milk throffer for your morning Cappuccino. 1st floor unit. Washer and dryer in unit.