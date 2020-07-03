All apartments in Dallas
11238 Park Central Place

Location

11238 Park Central Place, Dallas, TX 75243
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
yoga
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
yoga
Beautiful and newly (2018) fully furnished contemporary and super comfy apartment in one of Dallas best locations. Living room features 50 inches TV with cable and Netflix, as well as a private work out corner with weights, balance ball, yoga mat and jump rope. Comfortable Queen and king size beds with extra mattress pad for superior comfort and high thread count clean and crisp bed sheets, down feather and down alternative pillow at various degrees of firmness as well as down comforter. Lush cotton towels in bathrooms. Fully equipped kitchen with everything you need for cooking and dining as well as Nespresso machine and milk throffer for your morning Cappuccino. 1st floor unit. Washer and dryer in unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11238 Park Central Place have any available units?
11238 Park Central Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11238 Park Central Place have?
Some of 11238 Park Central Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11238 Park Central Place currently offering any rent specials?
11238 Park Central Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11238 Park Central Place pet-friendly?
No, 11238 Park Central Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11238 Park Central Place offer parking?
No, 11238 Park Central Place does not offer parking.
Does 11238 Park Central Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11238 Park Central Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11238 Park Central Place have a pool?
Yes, 11238 Park Central Place has a pool.
Does 11238 Park Central Place have accessible units?
No, 11238 Park Central Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11238 Park Central Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11238 Park Central Place has units with dishwashers.

