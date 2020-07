Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

PERFECT FOR A FAMILY, this home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, with a split master and 2 living areas. Plenty of room for kids to play. This HOME is within walking distance to the Elementary school. Call today to schedule and appointment. Professional pictures coming soon.