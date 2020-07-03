All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1114 Commerce St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1114 Commerce St
Last updated August 31 2019 at 4:41 AM

1114 Commerce St

1114 Commerce St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Downtown Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1114 Commerce St, Dallas, TX 75202
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
valet service
Live. Love. Loft.

Luckily, after hours and hours of laborious internet research you’ve landed upon this luxurious loft. Laugh as you languish over the thoughts of your less-fortunate friends lack of lofty living lifestyle. Let’s toast to the lobster linguini you’ll cook for your lucky lovebug lady lover you met in Luxembourg. Your lengthy lofty lodging will light up the downtown sky with a lively vibrance. So….come live here!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Expansive Walk In Closets

Oversized Terraces With Solid Quartz Terrazzo Railing

Energy Efficient Appliances

European-Style Cabinetry With Solid Granite Countertops

Private Balcony

Electronic Thermostat

Custom Stained and Polished Concrete Floors

Washer & Dryer Connections

Window Coverings

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

24 Hour Concierge Service

Resident Clubhouse

Outdoor BBQ & Picnic Area

Controlled Access

On-Site ATM

Near The New Dallas Discovery District

On-Site 24-Hour Maintenance Team

24-Hour Heated Rooftop Pool With Sundeck

24-Hour Valet Parking

Free Wi-Fi At Pool & Clubhouse

Fitness Center

On-Site Laundry Facility

Short Term Leases Available

-------------------------------------------------

Hello!

I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I’m obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I’m free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Commerce St have any available units?
1114 Commerce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 Commerce St have?
Some of 1114 Commerce St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Commerce St currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Commerce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Commerce St pet-friendly?
No, 1114 Commerce St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1114 Commerce St offer parking?
Yes, 1114 Commerce St offers parking.
Does 1114 Commerce St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Commerce St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Commerce St have a pool?
Yes, 1114 Commerce St has a pool.
Does 1114 Commerce St have accessible units?
Yes, 1114 Commerce St has accessible units.
Does 1114 Commerce St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 Commerce St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Trinity Green
990 Singleton Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75212
Oakwood Creek
7920 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
La Vita on Lovers Lane
6603 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75214
Magnolia on Matilda
1965 Matilda St
Dallas, TX 75206
Hampton Plaza at Kessler Park
1902 Tarrant Pl
Dallas, TX 75208
The Elise
1720 John West Rd
Dallas, TX 75228
State Thomas Ravello
2610 Allen St
Dallas, TX 75204
Landmark on Lovers
5201 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University