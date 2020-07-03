1114 Commerce St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse 24hr concierge gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access valet service

Live. Love. Loft.



Luckily, after hours and hours of laborious internet research you’ve landed upon this luxurious loft. Laugh as you languish over the thoughts of your less-fortunate friends lack of lofty living lifestyle. Let’s toast to the lobster linguini you’ll cook for your lucky lovebug lady lover you met in Luxembourg. Your lengthy lofty lodging will light up the downtown sky with a lively vibrance. So….come live here!



Hello!



I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I’m obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I’m free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.