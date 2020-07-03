1114 Commerce St

Amenities
Live. Love. Loft.
Luckily, after hours and hours of laborious internet research you’ve landed upon this luxurious loft. Laugh as you languish over the thoughts of your less-fortunate friends lack of lofty living lifestyle. Let’s toast to the lobster linguini you’ll cook for your lucky lovebug lady lover you met in Luxembourg. Your lengthy lofty lodging will light up the downtown sky with a lively vibrance. So….come live here!
Apartment Amenities
Expansive Walk In Closets
Oversized Terraces With Solid Quartz Terrazzo Railing
Energy Efficient Appliances
European-Style Cabinetry With Solid Granite Countertops
Private Balcony
Electronic Thermostat
Custom Stained and Polished Concrete Floors
Washer & Dryer Connections
Window Coverings
Community Amenities
24 Hour Concierge Service
Resident Clubhouse
Outdoor BBQ & Picnic Area
Controlled Access
On-Site ATM
Near The New Dallas Discovery District
On-Site 24-Hour Maintenance Team
24-Hour Heated Rooftop Pool With Sundeck
24-Hour Valet Parking
Free Wi-Fi At Pool & Clubhouse
Fitness Center
On-Site Laundry Facility
Short Term Leases Available
