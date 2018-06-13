All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:22 AM

11039 Wyatt Street

11039 Wyatt Street · No Longer Available
Location

11039 Wyatt Street, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully renovated 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom half-duplex. This lovely duplex has laminate floors all around. No more carpets! The kitchen has white cabinets with stainless steel appliances and nice granite countertops. There are two full bathrooms recently renovated with tub. Three very spacious bedrooms each with their own ceiling fan. This is a nice and quiet neighborhood. Convenient location. Enjoy a warm color palette throughout the whole duplex. You have the detached 2-car garage for your personal use but you will have to share the driveway with your friendly next-door neighbors. Yard is fenced and tenant pays for yard care. You will want to move in soon! Come and take a look!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11039 Wyatt Street have any available units?
11039 Wyatt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11039 Wyatt Street have?
Some of 11039 Wyatt Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11039 Wyatt Street currently offering any rent specials?
11039 Wyatt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11039 Wyatt Street pet-friendly?
No, 11039 Wyatt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11039 Wyatt Street offer parking?
Yes, 11039 Wyatt Street offers parking.
Does 11039 Wyatt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11039 Wyatt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11039 Wyatt Street have a pool?
No, 11039 Wyatt Street does not have a pool.
Does 11039 Wyatt Street have accessible units?
No, 11039 Wyatt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11039 Wyatt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11039 Wyatt Street has units with dishwashers.

