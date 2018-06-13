11039 Wyatt Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fully renovated 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom half-duplex. This lovely duplex has laminate floors all around. No more carpets! The kitchen has white cabinets with stainless steel appliances and nice granite countertops. There are two full bathrooms recently renovated with tub. Three very spacious bedrooms each with their own ceiling fan. This is a nice and quiet neighborhood. Convenient location. Enjoy a warm color palette throughout the whole duplex. You have the detached 2-car garage for your personal use but you will have to share the driveway with your friendly next-door neighbors. Yard is fenced and tenant pays for yard care. You will want to move in soon! Come and take a look!!