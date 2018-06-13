Fully renovated 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathroom half-duplex. This lovely duplex has laminate floors all around. No more carpets! The kitchen has white cabinets with stainless steel appliances and nice granite countertops. There are two full bathrooms recently renovated with tub. Three very spacious bedrooms each with their own ceiling fan. This is a nice and quiet neighborhood. Convenient location. Enjoy a warm color palette throughout the whole duplex. You have the detached 2-car garage for your personal use but you will have to share the driveway with your friendly next-door neighbors. Yard is fenced and tenant pays for yard care. You will want to move in soon! Come and take a look!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11039 Wyatt Street have any available units?
11039 Wyatt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11039 Wyatt Street have?
Some of 11039 Wyatt Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11039 Wyatt Street currently offering any rent specials?
11039 Wyatt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.