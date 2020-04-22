10807 Marsh Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous home in desirable sought after North Dallas area sits on an oversized landscaped lot just minutes from N. Dallas Tollway, Love Field and premium shopping and dining. This beautiful, spacious, one story home has 4 bedrooms, 3 living areas including a large closed off media room or man cave and 3 full baths. Large master has french doors and access to backyard sitting area as well as bathroom with jetted tub and separate shower. Lot is almost half an acre with a fenced area in front yard and a large fenced-in shaded backyard with deck and detached garage. The long driveway with front and rear gates can park up to 10 cars. Come take a look!