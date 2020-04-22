All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:05 AM

10807 Marsh Lane

10807 Marsh Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10807 Marsh Lane, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
media room
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous home in desirable sought after North Dallas area sits on an oversized landscaped lot just minutes from N. Dallas Tollway, Love Field and premium shopping and dining. This beautiful, spacious, one story home has 4 bedrooms, 3 living areas including a large closed off media room or man cave and 3 full baths. Large master has french doors and access to backyard sitting area as well as bathroom with jetted tub and separate shower. Lot is almost half an acre with a fenced area in front yard and a large fenced-in shaded backyard with deck and detached garage. The long driveway with front and rear gates can park up to 10 cars. Come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10807 Marsh Lane have any available units?
10807 Marsh Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10807 Marsh Lane have?
Some of 10807 Marsh Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10807 Marsh Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10807 Marsh Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10807 Marsh Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10807 Marsh Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10807 Marsh Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10807 Marsh Lane offers parking.
Does 10807 Marsh Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10807 Marsh Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10807 Marsh Lane have a pool?
No, 10807 Marsh Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10807 Marsh Lane have accessible units?
No, 10807 Marsh Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10807 Marsh Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10807 Marsh Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

