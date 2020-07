Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious rental property on a very nice interior lot with mature trees & a big backyard with a gated dog run feeds into sought after Wallace Elementary. Newly remodeled with carpet & laminate flooring, new kitchen appliances & paint throughout.Features include a dry bar with wine storage, floor to ceiling brick WBFP & recessed lighting. The nice kitchen offers plenty of granite counter space & a window with plantation shutters over the sink.