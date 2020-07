Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Sharp 3 bedroom, 1 bath, corner lot house with detached garage. Freshly updated, new paint, bath redone, and floors refinished. House features a landlord maintained yard with large backyard and wood and chain link fences.



Amenities include the Electric Range, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, and Full Sized Washer and Dryer. Small pets on a case by case basis. Monthly pet fee of $25, pet deposit of $250 plus a non-refundable pet fee of $250, per pet.