10710 Royal Park Drive

YOU'LL FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS SPACIOUS EXECUTIVE HOME LOCATED IN ONE OF DALLAS' MOST EXQUISITE NEIGHBORHOODS!! THIS BEAUTIFUL ESTATE IS SITUATED ON A LARGE LOT AT THE END OF A LOW TRAFFIC CUL DE SAC. IT BOASTS SPACIOUS ROOMS AND LIVING AREAS. NEW PAINT AND CARPETED AREAS THROUGHOUT. LARGE LOT (.46 ACRE) WITH MATURE TREES. GENEROUS BACKYARD PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING FAMILY AND FRIENDS. ** $3900 LEASE PRICE FOR 18 MONTH LEASES. SHORTER TERM LEASES ARE HIGHER PRICE. PLEASE PRIVATE REMARKS FOR INFO **
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
