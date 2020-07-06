10687 Plumwood Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Transitional home in quiet gated community in Lake Highlands. Step inside this home featuring

a large kitchen highlighted by a center island with marble countertop, an abundance of cabinet

space and stainless appliances. Kitchen opens to the dining area and living room filled with

windows and accented with a fireplace. Master bedroom is ideally located on the first floor by

the covered back patio. A spacious game room, study area with built-in desk and two bedrooms

complete the upstairs. Enjoy use of the community pool. This home was completed in 2017 and

has many upgrades and designer finishes throughout!