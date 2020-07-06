10687 Plumwood Parkway

Amenities
Transitional home in quiet gated community in Lake Highlands. Step inside this home featuring
a large kitchen highlighted by a center island with marble countertop, an abundance of cabinet
space and stainless appliances. Kitchen opens to the dining area and living room filled with
windows and accented with a fireplace. Master bedroom is ideally located on the first floor by
the covered back patio. A spacious game room, study area with built-in desk and two bedrooms
complete the upstairs. Enjoy use of the community pool. This home was completed in 2017 and
has many upgrades and designer finishes throughout!