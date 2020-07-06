All apartments in Dallas
10687 Plumwood Parkway

10687 Plumwood Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

10687 Plumwood Parkway, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Transitional home in quiet gated community in Lake Highlands. Step inside this home featuring
a large kitchen highlighted by a center island with marble countertop, an abundance of cabinet
space and stainless appliances. Kitchen opens to the dining area and living room filled with
windows and accented with a fireplace. Master bedroom is ideally located on the first floor by
the covered back patio. A spacious game room, study area with built-in desk and two bedrooms
complete the upstairs. Enjoy use of the community pool. This home was completed in 2017 and
has many upgrades and designer finishes throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10687 Plumwood Parkway have any available units?
10687 Plumwood Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10687 Plumwood Parkway have?
Some of 10687 Plumwood Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10687 Plumwood Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
10687 Plumwood Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10687 Plumwood Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 10687 Plumwood Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10687 Plumwood Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 10687 Plumwood Parkway offers parking.
Does 10687 Plumwood Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10687 Plumwood Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10687 Plumwood Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 10687 Plumwood Parkway has a pool.
Does 10687 Plumwood Parkway have accessible units?
No, 10687 Plumwood Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 10687 Plumwood Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10687 Plumwood Parkway has units with dishwashers.

