10529 Sandpiper Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking

STYLISH MODERN DUPLEX JUST UPDATED and READY FOR OCCUPANCY in outstanding Area-11 location! All floors replaced...hardwood floors, beautiful tile and new carpet throughout! BOTH totally updated with QUARTZ counters and porcelain tile! Fresh paint throughout...even some new windows + mirrors! Cool living room with floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and beamed cathedral ceiling! Lots of privacy with two courtyards and loads of natural light! Kitchen updated with Quartz counters and glass subway tile back splash, island in kitchen. Yard and Quarterly Pest Service included in rent! Stainless Refrigerator included. Close to everything: live & entertain in style! PETS Case-by-Case basis. GREAT LANDLORD!