Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

10529 Sandpiper Lane

10529 Sandpiper Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10529 Sandpiper Lane, Dallas, TX 75230
Brookshire Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
STYLISH MODERN DUPLEX JUST UPDATED and READY FOR OCCUPANCY in outstanding Area-11 location! All floors replaced...hardwood floors, beautiful tile and new carpet throughout! BOTH totally updated with QUARTZ counters and porcelain tile! Fresh paint throughout...even some new windows + mirrors! Cool living room with floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and beamed cathedral ceiling! Lots of privacy with two courtyards and loads of natural light! Kitchen updated with Quartz counters and glass subway tile back splash, island in kitchen. Yard and Quarterly Pest Service included in rent! Stainless Refrigerator included. Close to everything: live & entertain in style! PETS Case-by-Case basis. GREAT LANDLORD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10529 Sandpiper Lane have any available units?
10529 Sandpiper Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10529 Sandpiper Lane have?
Some of 10529 Sandpiper Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10529 Sandpiper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10529 Sandpiper Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10529 Sandpiper Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10529 Sandpiper Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10529 Sandpiper Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10529 Sandpiper Lane offers parking.
Does 10529 Sandpiper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10529 Sandpiper Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10529 Sandpiper Lane have a pool?
No, 10529 Sandpiper Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10529 Sandpiper Lane have accessible units?
No, 10529 Sandpiper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10529 Sandpiper Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10529 Sandpiper Lane has units with dishwashers.

