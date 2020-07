Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bath duplex has been updated with new appliances, countertops, paint and flooring and looks awesome. Location is convenient for access to Central Expressway, 635 or the Tollway. Must see to appreciate the quiet neighborhood and updates.