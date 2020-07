Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Beautifully renovated first floor condo, facing the courtyard and right across from the community pool.

Condo features, 10' ceilings, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, including 4 lower toe kick drawers, costume fixtures, large master shower, stainless appliances, hardwood and slate floors. Oversized living that opens to the dining room. Large Master with amazing walk-in closet. Private patio and assigned covered parking. Condo also comes furnished for $1750.