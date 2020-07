Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Location, Location, Location, come see this centrally located half duplex in the heart of it all! Very spacious floor plan featuring wood flooring in dining room, ceramic tile kitchen, and new carpet in bedrooms. Galley kitchen with great countertop and cabinet space. Entertainers dream, wet bar, patio, and side yard.