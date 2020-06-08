All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10305 Chesterton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10305 Chesterton Drive
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:22 PM

10305 Chesterton Drive

10305 Chesterton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10305 Chesterton Drive, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great opportunity to live in Lake Highlands within the Richardson ISD.Wonderful family home with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master bath beautifully renovated.Oversized two car garage, storage shed, large grassed backyard and nice front lawn to enjoy this nice community.Kitchen has an eat in breakfast nook and opens to the formal dining and living room and also opens up to the den with fireplace. Convenient location to all area shops, restaurants, hospitals and easy commute to downtown Dallas. Enjoy the trails of White Rock Lake and The Dallas Arboretum. This home lives large and you could not ask for a better neihgborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10305 Chesterton Drive have any available units?
10305 Chesterton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10305 Chesterton Drive have?
Some of 10305 Chesterton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10305 Chesterton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10305 Chesterton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10305 Chesterton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10305 Chesterton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10305 Chesterton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10305 Chesterton Drive offers parking.
Does 10305 Chesterton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10305 Chesterton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10305 Chesterton Drive have a pool?
No, 10305 Chesterton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10305 Chesterton Drive have accessible units?
No, 10305 Chesterton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10305 Chesterton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10305 Chesterton Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana
17910 Kelly Blvd
Dallas, TX 75287
Preston Hollow Village
7775 Firefall Way
Dallas, TX 75230
Vineyard at Forest Edge
9669 Forest Lane
Dallas, TX 75243
American Beauty Mill
2400 S Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75215
Grand Estates at Kessler Park
1520 N Beckley Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
The 23
2370 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Kensington Square
15935 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Alto Highland Park
4201 Lomo Alto Dr
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University