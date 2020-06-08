10305 Chesterton Drive

Amenities

Great opportunity to live in Lake Highlands within the Richardson ISD.Wonderful family home with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master bath beautifully renovated.Oversized two car garage, storage shed, large grassed backyard and nice front lawn to enjoy this nice community.Kitchen has an eat in breakfast nook and opens to the formal dining and living room and also opens up to the den with fireplace. Convenient location to all area shops, restaurants, hospitals and easy commute to downtown Dallas. Enjoy the trails of White Rock Lake and The Dallas Arboretum. This home lives large and you could not ask for a better neihgborhood.