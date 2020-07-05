All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:32 AM

10244 Casa View Drive

10244 Casa View Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10244 Casa View Dr, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View Haven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
2BR / 1Ba 1120ft2

cats are OK - purrr 
dogs are OK - wooof 
house 
w/d in unit 
no smoking 
off-street parking 

Fantastic mid-century home offers hardwood floors and lots of vintage charm. 

The house is a 2/1 that functions as a 3/1 with a large combo living/dining room and an additional room that can be used as an office, playroom, media room, or second living area where the garage was partially converted. 

Gas stove, washer/dryer in unit, dine-in open concept kitchen, in-sink disposal, ice maker, walk-in pantry, tile countertops, lots of natural light, big shade trees, central heat & air conditioning. New occupants may choose color for accent walls for dine-in kitchen/laundry area.

Delightful original features include a beautiful enameled cast-iron sink, colorful bathroom tile, linen closet with laundry chute, and a phone niche in the hallway.

The large back yard is fully fenced and features mature trees, a sizeable storage shed, and a large concrete patio area. Storm door to back yard has pet door for medium/s expense.
Driveway offers off-street parking for 2 vehicles. Trees are perfect for a tire swing, lots of room for lounge area/outdoor entertaining, swingsets, play, or other sports equipment. Gardens feature roses, irises, canna lilies, purple heart, crepe myrtles, blackberries, echinacea, and more.

Friendly neighbors, short walking distance to shopping, bus stops, Harry Stone Recreation Center, a neighborhood dog park, and a 5-minute drive to White Rock Lake and the Dallas Arboretum. Easy access to 635 and I-30 via Garland Rd/East Grand. Close to DART light rail blue line/White Rock Station, Eastfield College, and Baylor University Medical Center, 18 minutes to Downtown Dallas.

Call/text/email to schedule showing, $45 includes application fee/background check done online for each adult over 18 through a third-party service. Pets of all types considered with additional deposit on a case-by-case basis. One-year lease with a $1300 refundable deposit upon walk-through inspection at the end of tenancy. This is a non-smoking property.

Rental service also offers online payment options including AutoPay, one-time scheduled payments, bank account drafts, and credit/debit card transactions.

Serious inquiries only via email, text, or call. Please leave a message with your name, contact information, any questions you might have about the property, and/or a time you would like to arrange a showing.

Thank you!

Non-discriminatory housing: All qualified applicants will be considered equally regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, or abilities.

We believe in second chances, having a steady income and stable housing can help turn lives around. Past credit issues and background flags do not automatically disqualify applicants, just be upfront about past issues and explain what has changed, and have an appropriate steady income or cosigner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10244 Casa View Drive have any available units?
10244 Casa View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10244 Casa View Drive have?
Some of 10244 Casa View Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10244 Casa View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10244 Casa View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10244 Casa View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10244 Casa View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10244 Casa View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10244 Casa View Drive offers parking.
Does 10244 Casa View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10244 Casa View Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10244 Casa View Drive have a pool?
No, 10244 Casa View Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10244 Casa View Drive have accessible units?
No, 10244 Casa View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10244 Casa View Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10244 Casa View Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

