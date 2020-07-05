10244 Casa View Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport clubhouse dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

2BR / 1Ba 1120ft2



cats are OK - purrr

dogs are OK - wooof

house

w/d in unit

no smoking

off-street parking



Fantastic mid-century home offers hardwood floors and lots of vintage charm.



The house is a 2/1 that functions as a 3/1 with a large combo living/dining room and an additional room that can be used as an office, playroom, media room, or second living area where the garage was partially converted.



Gas stove, washer/dryer in unit, dine-in open concept kitchen, in-sink disposal, ice maker, walk-in pantry, tile countertops, lots of natural light, big shade trees, central heat & air conditioning. New occupants may choose color for accent walls for dine-in kitchen/laundry area.



Delightful original features include a beautiful enameled cast-iron sink, colorful bathroom tile, linen closet with laundry chute, and a phone niche in the hallway.



The large back yard is fully fenced and features mature trees, a sizeable storage shed, and a large concrete patio area. Storm door to back yard has pet door for medium/s expense.

Driveway offers off-street parking for 2 vehicles. Trees are perfect for a tire swing, lots of room for lounge area/outdoor entertaining, swingsets, play, or other sports equipment. Gardens feature roses, irises, canna lilies, purple heart, crepe myrtles, blackberries, echinacea, and more.



Friendly neighbors, short walking distance to shopping, bus stops, Harry Stone Recreation Center, a neighborhood dog park, and a 5-minute drive to White Rock Lake and the Dallas Arboretum. Easy access to 635 and I-30 via Garland Rd/East Grand. Close to DART light rail blue line/White Rock Station, Eastfield College, and Baylor University Medical Center, 18 minutes to Downtown Dallas.



Call/text/email to schedule showing, $45 includes application fee/background check done online for each adult over 18 through a third-party service. Pets of all types considered with additional deposit on a case-by-case basis. One-year lease with a $1300 refundable deposit upon walk-through inspection at the end of tenancy. This is a non-smoking property.



Rental service also offers online payment options including AutoPay, one-time scheduled payments, bank account drafts, and credit/debit card transactions.



Serious inquiries only via email, text, or call. Please leave a message with your name, contact information, any questions you might have about the property, and/or a time you would like to arrange a showing.



Thank you!



Non-discriminatory housing: All qualified applicants will be considered equally regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, or abilities.



We believe in second chances, having a steady income and stable housing can help turn lives around. Past credit issues and background flags do not automatically disqualify applicants, just be upfront about past issues and explain what has changed, and have an appropriate steady income or cosigner.