10223 Echo Ridge Court
Last updated April 6 2019 at 1:29 AM

10223 Echo Ridge Court

10223 Echo Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

10223 Echo Ridge Court, Dallas, TX 75243
Whispering Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful remodeled one story home on a cul-de-sac with a POOL. The home includes a new roof, AC System and new paint thought the entire home. New carpet in all bedrooms and wood floors in main living and dining areas. Kitchen upgrades include upgraded cabinets and light granite countertops with a white backsplash. Living areas include vaulted ceilings with beams and access to backyard patio and pool area. The home includes a full ADT wired alarm system. The large master suite has double closets with double glass doors that open to patio and pool area. The large backyard includes a covered patio and pool area is private with large wooden fence around the back yard. The fence includes a fully solar powered gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10223 Echo Ridge Court have any available units?
10223 Echo Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10223 Echo Ridge Court have?
Some of 10223 Echo Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10223 Echo Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
10223 Echo Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10223 Echo Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 10223 Echo Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10223 Echo Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 10223 Echo Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 10223 Echo Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10223 Echo Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10223 Echo Ridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 10223 Echo Ridge Court has a pool.
Does 10223 Echo Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 10223 Echo Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10223 Echo Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10223 Echo Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.

