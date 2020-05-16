10223 Echo Ridge Court

Amenities

Beautiful remodeled one story home on a cul-de-sac with a POOL. The home includes a new roof, AC System and new paint thought the entire home. New carpet in all bedrooms and wood floors in main living and dining areas. Kitchen upgrades include upgraded cabinets and light granite countertops with a white backsplash. Living areas include vaulted ceilings with beams and access to backyard patio and pool area. The home includes a full ADT wired alarm system. The large master suite has double closets with double glass doors that open to patio and pool area. The large backyard includes a covered patio and pool area is private with large wooden fence around the back yard. The fence includes a fully solar powered gate.