10134 Crestover Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

READY NOW, NEW 40 year roof. Mid Century Ranch well maintained, original style. Updated in the past with appliances, heater (11yrs). You'll love the feel, colors and condition of this home. Original pegged hardwoods with a beautiful walnut stain. Sweet nuances of the 1950's include wall heaters in the bathrooms that really work and other fun & historical things. Large front and fenced back yard with patio. The neighborhood is the Best of the Best. Walk to private and public schools. AC 2004 recently serviced. We want a good tenant. Is also for sale priced at $450K. Lease term will secure occupancy. Local owners grew up in this home take good care of it.