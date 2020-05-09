All apartments in Dallas
10134 Crestover Drive

Location

10134 Crestover Drive, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
READY NOW, NEW 40 year roof. Mid Century Ranch well maintained, original style. Updated in the past with appliances, heater (11yrs). You'll love the feel, colors and condition of this home. Original pegged hardwoods with a beautiful walnut stain. Sweet nuances of the 1950's include wall heaters in the bathrooms that really work and other fun & historical things. Large front and fenced back yard with patio. The neighborhood is the Best of the Best. Walk to private and public schools. AC 2004 recently serviced. We want a good tenant. Is also for sale priced at $450K. Lease term will secure occupancy. Local owners grew up in this home take good care of it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10134 Crestover Drive have any available units?
10134 Crestover Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10134 Crestover Drive have?
Some of 10134 Crestover Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10134 Crestover Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10134 Crestover Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10134 Crestover Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10134 Crestover Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10134 Crestover Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10134 Crestover Drive offers parking.
Does 10134 Crestover Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10134 Crestover Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10134 Crestover Drive have a pool?
No, 10134 Crestover Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10134 Crestover Drive have accessible units?
No, 10134 Crestover Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10134 Crestover Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10134 Crestover Drive has units with dishwashers.

