All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1009 Haines Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1009 Haines Avenue
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:42 AM

1009 Haines Avenue

1009 Haines Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Kidd Springs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1009 Haines Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Kidd Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Talk about location!!! Just a few blocks from the eclectic Bishop Arts area. A mixture of traditional with new. This home features spacious bedrooms, beautiful cabinetry in the kitchen, freshly painted yet original hardwoods. Structural improvements include foundation, roof, and plumbing. Cosmetic updates to the bathrooms and kitchen with custom built cabinetry. Fresh paint throughout. The layout provides a versatile floorplan to easily configure into 2 bedrooms with a master sitting area or additional living room or 3 bedrooms. Expansive front porch that wraps is perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Close to parks, dining, and rail system. Just add your final touches to make this a memorable home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Haines Avenue have any available units?
1009 Haines Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Haines Avenue have?
Some of 1009 Haines Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Haines Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Haines Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Haines Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1009 Haines Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1009 Haines Avenue offer parking?
No, 1009 Haines Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1009 Haines Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Haines Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Haines Avenue have a pool?
No, 1009 Haines Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Haines Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1009 Haines Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Haines Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Haines Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lincoln Crossing
19251 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
The Ellison
5065 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Fondeur Apartments
211 E Davis St
Dallas, TX 75203
Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments
4020 Gilbert Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
The Way Apartments
5301 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75232
La Costa Villas Apartments
12500 Merit Dr
Dallas, TX 75251
Broadstone Ambrose
2901 Indiana St
Dallas, TX 75226
The Laurel
8600 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75225

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University