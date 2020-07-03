1009 Haines Avenue

Amenities

Talk about location!!! Just a few blocks from the eclectic Bishop Arts area. A mixture of traditional with new. This home features spacious bedrooms, beautiful cabinetry in the kitchen, freshly painted yet original hardwoods. Structural improvements include foundation, roof, and plumbing. Cosmetic updates to the bathrooms and kitchen with custom built cabinetry. Fresh paint throughout. The layout provides a versatile floorplan to easily configure into 2 bedrooms with a master sitting area or additional living room or 3 bedrooms. Expansive front porch that wraps is perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Close to parks, dining, and rail system. Just add your final touches to make this a memorable home.