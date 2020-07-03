10038 Glenrio Lane

Amenities

Offered for lease, a Lovely 1375 SQ FT half duplex located in the secluded Walnut Gardens Enclave. This small cull de sac neighborhood is comprised of three 1-block streets with no thru traffic and is bordered by The Brownwood City Park, near Degoyler Elementary School. Features include 3 bedrooms, a private bath in the master bedroom, an additional full bath off the central hallway, Dramatic sunken living room with mahogany paneled walls, wood burning brick fireplace which spans the entire wall, a Spacious kitchen, and full size washer/dryer connections. In addition, you will find Italian tile floors throughout the kitchen, dining and bedroom areas, covered parking for 2 cars, a large fenced patio garden area, outside storage building and more closets than the law allows! A short drive allows access to 635, the toll-way, shopping, restaurants, The Galleria, Love Field, UT Southwestern and Oak Lawn. Also, Brownwood Park is less than block walk from your front door.