Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible alarm system business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog park pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed parking gym on-site laundry cc payments e-payments media room online portal playground

LET'S CONNECT VIRTUALLY! WE ARE READY TO HELP YOU FIND YOUR NEW HOME! CALL US TO SCHEDULE A VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY.



Discover how wonderful living at Stassney Woods luxury apartments can be! Conveniently located off I-35, you are just a short drive away from the excitement of downtown Austin, TX. Once you arrive home enjoy a dip in the two sparkling pools with sun deck or relax in the oversized whirlpool spa. Need to do some work? Stop by the convenient resident business center. Children will enjoy the outdoor play area and everyone can gather in the on-site picnic area featuring BBQ grills. These affordable one and two bedroom apartment homes may feature an elegant wood-burning fireplace and an adjoining balcony/ patio. The fully equipped kitchen comes complete with a frost- free refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher and pantry.