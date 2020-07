Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan fireplace ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym pool dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed parking on-site laundry hot tub internet access media room package receiving

Shadow Oaks is located in the beautiful, rolling hills of northwestern Austin. From the elegant and classic architecture highlighted by lush landscaping and live oak trees to the well thought out and spacious residences within, everything about Shadow Oaks is designed to make it feel like ТhomeУ. A breathtaking, multi-layered pool and sun deck accented by the soothing sounds of fountains make this the centerpiece of the community and a one of a kind retreat. There is even something special for our canine friends: a green, expansive dog park providing them the perfect exercise venue. The club house with its fitness center overlooking the pool gives our residents inspiration to exercise and take good care of themselves, too!