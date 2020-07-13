All apartments in Austin
Find more places like Hillside Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Hillside Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Hillside Place

4821 E Riverside Dr · (512) 357-7421
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pleasant Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4821 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78741
Pleasant Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0118 · Avail. Sep 14

$919

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Unit 0224 · Avail. Sep 7

$919

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Unit 0234 · Avail. now

$919

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hillside Place.

Amenities

24hr laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
google fiber
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Hillside Place Apartment Homes are comfortably located in East Central Austin in close proximity to downtown, Interstate 35, Lady Bird Lake recreational area, and Austin Bergstrom International. We are also located off the University of Texas bus line and less than 2 min from the Austin Community College Riverside Campus. Our community features 1 & 2 bedroom renovated apartment homes. Contact us to setup an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400-$800 administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash-$12 Pest Control-$5
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Additional Storage units available for $25-$50 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hillside Place have any available units?
Hillside Place has 3 units available starting at $919 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Hillside Place have?
Some of Hillside Place's amenities include 24hr laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hillside Place currently offering any rent specials?
Hillside Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hillside Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Hillside Place is pet friendly.
Does Hillside Place offer parking?
Yes, Hillside Place offers parking.
Does Hillside Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hillside Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hillside Place have a pool?
Yes, Hillside Place has a pool.
Does Hillside Place have accessible units?
No, Hillside Place does not have accessible units.
Does Hillside Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hillside Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Hillside Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bell South Lamar
2717 South Lamar
Austin, TX 78704
Great Hills
10610 Morado Cir
Austin, TX 78759
Bridge at Center Ridge
701 Center Ridge Dr
Austin, TX 78753
The Aspect
4900 E Oltorf St
Austin, TX 78741
The Weaver
1401 Art Dilly Drive
Austin, TX 78702
IMT @ The Domain
3001 Esperanza Xing
Austin, TX 78758
Bristol Heights
12041 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754
Willows
600 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity