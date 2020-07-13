4821 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78741 Pleasant Valley
Price and availability
VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 0118 · Avail. Sep 14
$919
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft
Unit 0224 · Avail. Sep 7
$919
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft
Unit 0234 · Avail. now
$919
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 638 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hillside Place.
Amenities
24hr laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
google fiber
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
Hillside Place Apartment Homes are comfortably located in East Central Austin in close proximity to downtown, Interstate 35, Lady Bird Lake recreational area, and Austin Bergstrom International. We are also located off the University of Texas bus line and less than 2 min from the Austin Community College Riverside Campus. Our community features 1 & 2 bedroom renovated apartment homes. Contact us to setup an appointment!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400-$800 administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash-$12 Pest Control-$5
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Additional Storage units available for $25-$50 per month
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Hillside Place have any available units?
Hillside Place has 3 units available starting at $919 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Hillside Place have?
Some of Hillside Place's amenities include 24hr laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hillside Place currently offering any rent specials?
Hillside Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hillside Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Hillside Place is pet friendly.
Does Hillside Place offer parking?
Yes, Hillside Place offers parking.
Does Hillside Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hillside Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hillside Place have a pool?
Yes, Hillside Place has a pool.
Does Hillside Place have accessible units?
No, Hillside Place does not have accessible units.