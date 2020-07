Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage cats allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance business center carport cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

Cortland Southpark Meadows offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes for rent in South Austin. Our community, with high-end features, provides stylish comfort for residents. Our apartment homes feature spacious floor plans, crown molding, garden tubs, built-in bookshelves and walk-in closets. Enjoy community amenities such as a resort-style pool with barbeque area, bicycle racks throughout the community, fitness center and sports lounge. Conveniently located, Cortland Southpark Meadows is minutes from Downtown Austin, Capital Plaza and Southpark Meadows Shopping Centers, dining and entertainment. Please call for an appointment today.