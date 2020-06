Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

2308 Rio Grande #312 - Unit-1 Available 08/10/20 CORNERSTONE 312 - The Cornerstone is a great place for the budget minded individual who needs parking, and a quieter atmosphere, while being as close as possible to campus. The units come with wood floors, newer appliances, balconies, parking, and a washer/dryer. These are always quick to lease so call today to find out more!



(RLNE1835873)