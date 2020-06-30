All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
Cannon Oaks
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:58 AM

Cannon Oaks

2302 E William Cannon Dr · (833) 650-8730
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2302 E William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX 78744

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0635 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

Unit 1233 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

Unit 1131 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cannon Oaks.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Experience charm at Cannon Oaks Apartments for rent in Austin, TX. Our pet friendly two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments feature an array of modern amenities that will delight your senses! Our community offers a shimmering pool, resident clubhouse, fitness studio, and covered parking. Enjoy apartments amenities to include abundant storage space, private patios and balconies, as well as washer and dryer connections. Ideally situated near I-35, Roy Kizer Golf Course, and McKinney Falls State Park. Make your move and visit Cannon Oaks Apartments today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250-$450
Move-in Fees: $99 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $200 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Car ports, open lot, attached garage $100-150.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cannon Oaks have any available units?
Cannon Oaks has 4 units available starting at $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Cannon Oaks have?
Some of Cannon Oaks's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cannon Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Cannon Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cannon Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Cannon Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Cannon Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Cannon Oaks offers parking.
Does Cannon Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cannon Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cannon Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Cannon Oaks has a pool.
Does Cannon Oaks have accessible units?
No, Cannon Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Cannon Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cannon Oaks has units with dishwashers.
