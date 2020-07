Addison at Kramer Station

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

deposit: $200 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)

fee: $200 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)

limit: 2 pets maximum

rent: $15/month per pet

restrictions: Weight limit: 100 lbs. We do not allow Pit Bulls or any mix combination of this breed. Depending on the location of the property, there may be other breed restrictions that are followed in accordance with laws and local ordinances; Pets must be at least 6 months of age.