/
Austin, TX
/
9921 Wading Pool Path
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:01 PM

9921 Wading Pool Path

9921 Wading Pool Path · No Longer Available
Location

9921 Wading Pool Path, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
This spacious South Austin home, located in the Hollow at Slaughter Creek, has an open floor plan and large great room with soaring 2-story ceilings, lots of natural light, high end custom window treatments, a gorgeous kitchen and beautifully landscaped backyard with gated dog run. The master suite includes a garden tub, separate shower, private toilet stall and walk-in closet. Comes with 2-car garage, sprinklers, washer/dryer hookups in utility closet and wired for security. Pet friendly. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac just minutes from Slaughter Lane, with neighborhood park including playscape and BBQ. Less than a mile to Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park with its many trails.

Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Available May 3, 2020. Security deposit $2100.

NO SHOWINGS AVAILABLE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS SOCIAL DISTANCING BUT ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS BASED ON PHOTOS ONLY. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9921 Wading Pool Path have any available units?
9921 Wading Pool Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9921 Wading Pool Path have?
Some of 9921 Wading Pool Path's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9921 Wading Pool Path currently offering any rent specials?
9921 Wading Pool Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9921 Wading Pool Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 9921 Wading Pool Path is pet friendly.
Does 9921 Wading Pool Path offer parking?
Yes, 9921 Wading Pool Path offers parking.
Does 9921 Wading Pool Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9921 Wading Pool Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9921 Wading Pool Path have a pool?
Yes, 9921 Wading Pool Path has a pool.
Does 9921 Wading Pool Path have accessible units?
No, 9921 Wading Pool Path does not have accessible units.
Does 9921 Wading Pool Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 9921 Wading Pool Path does not have units with dishwashers.

