9921 Wading Pool Path

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage

This spacious South Austin home, located in the Hollow at Slaughter Creek, has an open floor plan and large great room with soaring 2-story ceilings, lots of natural light, high end custom window treatments, a gorgeous kitchen and beautifully landscaped backyard with gated dog run. The master suite includes a garden tub, separate shower, private toilet stall and walk-in closet. Comes with 2-car garage, sprinklers, washer/dryer hookups in utility closet and wired for security. Pet friendly. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac just minutes from Slaughter Lane, with neighborhood park including playscape and BBQ. Less than a mile to Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park with its many trails.



Perks: move-in swag bag, online rent, 24/7 emergency repairs, monthly HVAC filters & tenant referral gift cards! $20 Air Filter Program Fee to be added to monthly rent for quality air filters sent right to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, can prevent costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Available May 3, 2020. Security deposit $2100.



NO SHOWINGS AVAILABLE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS SOCIAL DISTANCING BUT ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS BASED ON PHOTOS ONLY. Apply here: https://hfp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

