Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available 12/15/19 Beautiful New Built 1 Story Home - Property Id: 174145



Beautiful 1 story home with 3 beds and 2 full bath, walking closet. Very large living room and master bedroom. Centrally located 10 mins away from Domain, Mueller and Downtown.

Two Car garage and off street parking.



All appliances in the house are under warranty, as well as the House itself.

No Pets Allowed



