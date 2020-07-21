All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 9604 Woodvale Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
9604 Woodvale Dr
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:12 PM

9604 Woodvale Dr

9604 Woodvale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9604 Woodvale Drive, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPACIOUS Townhome with FENCED Yard!!! - Property Id: 147218

Conveniently located off of Highway 183 and Mopac Expressway in the heart of North Austin. Spacious two story floor-plan with open living areas and fenced in yards are just some of the things that make up this beautiful neighborhood. Come home to vaulted ceilings, Cali-style faux wood flooring, garage, and fireplace in the living room! We're pet friendly, all units come with washer/dryer connections and walk-in closets
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147218p
Property Id 147218

(RLNE5092427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9604 Woodvale Dr have any available units?
9604 Woodvale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9604 Woodvale Dr have?
Some of 9604 Woodvale Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9604 Woodvale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9604 Woodvale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9604 Woodvale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9604 Woodvale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9604 Woodvale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9604 Woodvale Dr offers parking.
Does 9604 Woodvale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9604 Woodvale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9604 Woodvale Dr have a pool?
No, 9604 Woodvale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9604 Woodvale Dr have accessible units?
No, 9604 Woodvale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9604 Woodvale Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9604 Woodvale Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ten Oaks
12612 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave
Austin, TX 78752
River Stone Ranch
5701 S Mo Pac Expy
Austin, TX 78749
James on South First
8800 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
Lenox Boardwalk
2515 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Settler's Ridge
12800 Harrisglenn Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Mariposa Flats
1901 Mariposa Drive
Austin, TX 78741
Residences At Saltillo
1211 East 5th Street
Austin, TX 78702

Similar Pages

Austin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly ApartmentsAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin