9604 Woodvale Dr

SPACIOUS Townhome with FENCED Yard!!! - Property Id: 147218
Conveniently located off of Highway 183 and Mopac Expressway in the heart of North Austin. Spacious two story floor-plan with open living areas and fenced in yards are just some of the things that make up this beautiful neighborhood. Come home to vaulted ceilings, Cali-style faux wood flooring, garage, and fireplace in the living room! We're pet friendly, all units come with washer/dryer connections and walk-in closets
Property Id 147218
