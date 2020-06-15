Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

939 East 50th Street Available 08/07/20 4 BR / 2 BA home in Central Austin - Close to UT / Downtown / Mueller - Wood-like Floors - Fenced Yard - Pick your move-in date anytime between now and 8/7/20. Fabulous 4 bed / 2 bath home located just a few minutes from Downtown, UT Austin, Mueller, and a lot of restaurants and retail. Features a large living room with vaulted ceilings, open kitchen, updated wood-like floors, and fresh paint. A large deck with a fenced yard is great for entertaining guests.



Available August



Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE1891172)