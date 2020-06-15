All apartments in Austin
939 East 50th Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

939 East 50th Street

939 East 50th Street · (512) 479-9922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

939 East 50th Street, Austin, TX 78751
Hyde Park

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
939 East 50th Street Available 08/07/20 4 BR / 2 BA home in Central Austin - Close to UT / Downtown / Mueller - Wood-like Floors - Fenced Yard - Pick your move-in date anytime between now and 8/7/20. Fabulous 4 bed / 2 bath home located just a few minutes from Downtown, UT Austin, Mueller, and a lot of restaurants and retail. Features a large living room with vaulted ceilings, open kitchen, updated wood-like floors, and fresh paint. A large deck with a fenced yard is great for entertaining guests.

Available August

Call Brian Copland at 512-576-0288 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE1891172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 East 50th Street have any available units?
939 East 50th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 939 East 50th Street currently offering any rent specials?
939 East 50th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 East 50th Street pet-friendly?
No, 939 East 50th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 939 East 50th Street offer parking?
No, 939 East 50th Street does not offer parking.
Does 939 East 50th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 939 East 50th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 East 50th Street have a pool?
No, 939 East 50th Street does not have a pool.
Does 939 East 50th Street have accessible units?
No, 939 East 50th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 939 East 50th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 939 East 50th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 939 East 50th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 939 East 50th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
