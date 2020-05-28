All apartments in Austin
9300 Northgate Blvd
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:00 PM

9300 Northgate Blvd

9300 Northgate Boulevard · (512) 877-4008
Location

9300 Northgate Boulevard, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Price and availability

Amenities

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

You're in the middle of a heated meeting in your fancy new boardroom, the one with the live cherrywood table lined with tastefully selected leather swivel chairs from that world-renowned Swedish designer. Anyways, you're intensely negotiating with a group of investors who are seriously considering purchasing your company for many millions of dollars. It's that company you started when you serendipitously espoused that awesome idea while being all zen in your spectacularly designed luxury apartment. You know, creating the world's largest online market for handcrafted doggie shoes. 

Anyways, through deft statesmanship, clever negotiating, and maybe even a little shady back-room dealing, you've secured a huge buyout worth lots of millions, shocking analysts all over the world. Victory has arrived! All because of that awesome new apartment that you got. What a crazy world right?!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Flooring: Plank, Tile & Carpeting

Designer Walk-in Closets with Custom Cabinetry

NEW Fenced in Yard

Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections

Custom Built-In Shelving

Quartz Countertops

Air Conditioning

Brick Wood Burning Fireplaces

Vaulted Ceilings

Extra Storage

Newer Appliance Packages

Refrigerator

Microwave

Garbage DIsposal

Dishwasher

Double Sided Sinks

Outdoor Storage

Private Patio or Balcony

Ceiling Fans

Cable and High Speed internet Ready
___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Playground

24-Hour Fitness Center

Sparkling Swimming Pool

Padron Elementary

Pet Friendly

Spanish Speaking Staff

Bark Park

Sundeck

Reserved Parking

Gated Access

Online Resident Portal

Package Receiving

Outdoor Lounge and Bbq Space

Public Transportation

Business Center

On-Site Laundry Facility

On-Site Maintenance

On-Site Management

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9300 Northgate Blvd have any available units?
9300 Northgate Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9300 Northgate Blvd have?
Some of 9300 Northgate Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9300 Northgate Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9300 Northgate Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9300 Northgate Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9300 Northgate Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 9300 Northgate Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9300 Northgate Blvd does offer parking.
Does 9300 Northgate Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9300 Northgate Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9300 Northgate Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 9300 Northgate Blvd has a pool.
Does 9300 Northgate Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 9300 Northgate Blvd has accessible units.
Does 9300 Northgate Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9300 Northgate Blvd has units with dishwashers.
