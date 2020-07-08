All apartments in Austin
924 Cardinal Ln.
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

924 Cardinal Ln

924 Cardinal Lane · No Longer Available
Location

924 Cardinal Lane, Austin, TX 78704
Galindo

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
google fiber
internet access
Available for May and June at $1750! All bills paid.

Austin, TX - 2 bed / 1 bath in the heart of South Austin.

Fully furnished short term rental (30 day minimum) available now. We normally rent this unit to traveling nurses or other workers temporarily assigned here, and we normally charge $2150 for this unit but the times they be a changin'. $1750 for May and June, then $1950 for the remainder of your stay (up to 6 months).

Minutes away from St. David's South, and a short commute to Breckenridge, Seton Main, Dell Children's and other nearby hospitals.

Queen bed in each room. Fully furnished.

Enjoy all that Austin has to offer staying in the heart of what makes Austin unique. Located between South Lamar and South First with an easy downhill ride to Zilker Park and Downtown.

All bills paid. One month minimum lease.

Great for traveling nurses, interns, or those new to Austin looking for a temporary landing spot.

This home was recently updated with new paint, floors, appliances, and furniture. It's brand spanking new. Two bedrooms with queen beds, a full bath and kitchen, and the designer sofa in the front room pulls out to a queen bed with an upgraded gel mattress.

This is one side of a duplex on a corner, so entrances face different streets and there are no shared living walls.

Washer and dryer are included, which are inside the garage. You'll have access to park in the garage as well as in the driveway in front of the garage door.

Google Fiber 1000 Mbps included.
Amazon Fire TV for all your Prime, Netflix, and Hulu shows.
Sling TV for cable.

No fussing with keys. We have an electronic key pad that will let you in the door with a simple four digit code you'll receive prior to check-in.

Ironing board, iron, hair dryer, towels, sheets, dishes, pots, and silverware. It's all included.
In case you're wondering, there is no dishwasher. Old school dish washing by hand. :)

One month's rent as security deposit when doing 12-month lease.

(RLNE5744394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 924 Cardinal Ln have any available units?
924 Cardinal Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 924 Cardinal Ln have?
Some of 924 Cardinal Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 Cardinal Ln currently offering any rent specials?
924 Cardinal Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Cardinal Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 924 Cardinal Ln is pet friendly.
Does 924 Cardinal Ln offer parking?
Yes, 924 Cardinal Ln offers parking.
Does 924 Cardinal Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 924 Cardinal Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Cardinal Ln have a pool?
No, 924 Cardinal Ln does not have a pool.
Does 924 Cardinal Ln have accessible units?
No, 924 Cardinal Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Cardinal Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 924 Cardinal Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

