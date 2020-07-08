924 Cardinal Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage google fiber internet access

Available for May and June at $1750! All bills paid.



Austin, TX - 2 bed / 1 bath in the heart of South Austin.



Fully furnished short term rental (30 day minimum) available now. We normally rent this unit to traveling nurses or other workers temporarily assigned here, and we normally charge $2150 for this unit but the times they be a changin'. $1750 for May and June, then $1950 for the remainder of your stay (up to 6 months).



Minutes away from St. David's South, and a short commute to Breckenridge, Seton Main, Dell Children's and other nearby hospitals.



Queen bed in each room. Fully furnished.



Enjoy all that Austin has to offer staying in the heart of what makes Austin unique. Located between South Lamar and South First with an easy downhill ride to Zilker Park and Downtown.



All bills paid. One month minimum lease.



Great for traveling nurses, interns, or those new to Austin looking for a temporary landing spot.



This home was recently updated with new paint, floors, appliances, and furniture. It's brand spanking new. Two bedrooms with queen beds, a full bath and kitchen, and the designer sofa in the front room pulls out to a queen bed with an upgraded gel mattress.



This is one side of a duplex on a corner, so entrances face different streets and there are no shared living walls.



Washer and dryer are included, which are inside the garage. You'll have access to park in the garage as well as in the driveway in front of the garage door.



Google Fiber 1000 Mbps included.

Amazon Fire TV for all your Prime, Netflix, and Hulu shows.

Sling TV for cable.



No fussing with keys. We have an electronic key pad that will let you in the door with a simple four digit code you'll receive prior to check-in.



Ironing board, iron, hair dryer, towels, sheets, dishes, pots, and silverware. It's all included.

In case you're wondering, there is no dishwasher. Old school dish washing by hand. :)



One month's rent as security deposit when doing 12-month lease.



(RLNE5744394)