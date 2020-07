Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

- BRAND NEW HOME!! NEVER BEEN LIVED IN WITH NO CARPET!!! Walk into an open layout with high ceilings and recessed lighting. Hard tile flooring throughout home! Open kitchen with granite counters, center island, appliances and pantry. Private master bedroom with walk-in closet! Master bathroom has a large vanity, garden tub and separate shower. Secondary bedrooms and full bath on the other side of the house. Covered patio in wood fence backyard.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4842061)