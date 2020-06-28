All apartments in Austin
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:55 PM

915 Post Oak

915 Post Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

915 Post Oak Street, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/isnX6eTI2Ws **

This adorable, Bouldin Creek cottage has been extensively remodeled. The spacious kitchen has porcelain tile floors, subway tile backsplash, quartz countertops, SS appliances, plenty of cabinets, walk-in pantry, counter bar & desk. Gorgeous bathroom remodels features a black & white, modern theme with Mirabelle, luxury soaking tub, checkerboard tile floors, tile counter, and updated lighting. Light and bright floor plan feature designer paint colors, sun tunnel skylights, and energy-efficient windows and original wood floors. Unbeatable location just minutes from Barton Springs Pool, Zilker Park, restaurants and retail. Wired for AT&T Fiber.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1.5
PARKING: Off Street driveway + permit parking
NEIGHBORHOOD: Bouldin Creek
YEAR BUILT: original 1948 + full recent remodel

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Highly desirable neighborhood of Bouldin Creek! Close to Zilker Park, Downtown, Hike/Bike trail, Barton Springs!
- Modern kitchen with granite counters, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances
- Gorgeous original wood floors
- Large bonus room in the back - perfect for office or guests
- Washer/Dryer included as a courtesy to the tenant
- Modern paint colors - tastefully designed
- Shaded and private back yard, perfect for entertaining
- Garage for storage

PETS

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month's rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Post Oak have any available units?
915 Post Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 Post Oak have?
Some of 915 Post Oak's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Post Oak currently offering any rent specials?
915 Post Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Post Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 Post Oak is pet friendly.
Does 915 Post Oak offer parking?
Yes, 915 Post Oak offers parking.
Does 915 Post Oak have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 Post Oak offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Post Oak have a pool?
Yes, 915 Post Oak has a pool.
Does 915 Post Oak have accessible units?
No, 915 Post Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Post Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 Post Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
