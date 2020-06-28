915 Post Oak

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/isnX6eTI2Ws **



This adorable, Bouldin Creek cottage has been extensively remodeled. The spacious kitchen has porcelain tile floors, subway tile backsplash, quartz countertops, SS appliances, plenty of cabinets, walk-in pantry, counter bar & desk. Gorgeous bathroom remodels features a black & white, modern theme with Mirabelle, luxury soaking tub, checkerboard tile floors, tile counter, and updated lighting. Light and bright floor plan feature designer paint colors, sun tunnel skylights, and energy-efficient windows and original wood floors. Unbeatable location just minutes from Barton Springs Pool, Zilker Park, restaurants and retail. Wired for AT&T Fiber.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 1.5

PARKING: Off Street driveway + permit parking

NEIGHBORHOOD: Bouldin Creek

YEAR BUILT: original 1948 + full recent remodel



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Highly desirable neighborhood of Bouldin Creek! Close to Zilker Park, Downtown, Hike/Bike trail, Barton Springs!

- Modern kitchen with granite counters, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances

- Gorgeous original wood floors

- Large bonus room in the back - perfect for office or guests

- Washer/Dryer included as a courtesy to the tenant

- Modern paint colors - tastefully designed

- Shaded and private back yard, perfect for entertaining

- Garage for storage



PETS



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required

- Pet application required: please submit at www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month's rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **