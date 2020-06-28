915 Post Oak

Amenities
**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/isnX6eTI2Ws **
This adorable, Bouldin Creek cottage has been extensively remodeled. The spacious kitchen has porcelain tile floors, subway tile backsplash, quartz countertops, SS appliances, plenty of cabinets, walk-in pantry, counter bar & desk. Gorgeous bathroom remodels features a black & white, modern theme with Mirabelle, luxury soaking tub, checkerboard tile floors, tile counter, and updated lighting. Light and bright floor plan feature designer paint colors, sun tunnel skylights, and energy-efficient windows and original wood floors. Unbeatable location just minutes from Barton Springs Pool, Zilker Park, restaurants and retail. Wired for AT&T Fiber.
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 1.5
PARKING: Off Street driveway + permit parking
NEIGHBORHOOD: Bouldin Creek
YEAR BUILT: original 1948 + full recent remodel
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Highly desirable neighborhood of Bouldin Creek! Close to Zilker Park, Downtown, Hike/Bike trail, Barton Springs!
- Modern kitchen with granite counters, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances
- Gorgeous original wood floors
- Large bonus room in the back - perfect for office or guests
- Washer/Dryer included as a courtesy to the tenant
- Modern paint colors - tastefully designed
- Shaded and private back yard, perfect for entertaining
- Garage for storage
PETS
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month's rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **