All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 9136 Fainwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
9136 Fainwood Lane
Last updated January 13 2020 at 3:37 PM

9136 Fainwood Lane

9136 Fainwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9136 Fainwood Lane, Austin, TX 78749
Circle C Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
**Video Walkthrough Tour: https://youtu.be/PGJGMnEMags**

Newly Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms plus an office in fantastic Circle C ranch. New granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, new backsplash, new paint, new faucets, new light fixtures. Newer carpet, new blinds, new cabinet hardware and fresh paint throughout the house. Beautiful back yard with privacy fence and deck. Fantastic Circle C schools. Great curb appeal and location!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Circle C
YEAR BUILT: 1994

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Newly renovated!
- Charming single-story brick and stone home
- Close access to major highways, employers, shopping and more
- Wide-open floor plan, large living room with a view of the back yard
- Modern kitchen with granite tops, tile backsplash, and upgraded appliances
- Lots of natural light throughout this home!
- Modern paint colors - very tastefully designed
- A community park and a gorgeous pool!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on the property
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month's rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Breakfast Nook, Cable-ready, Dishwasher, Disposal, Fenced Yard (Full), Fireplace (Wood), Forced Air Heating, Garage (2 car), Garage Opener, Granite Countertops, HOA Community, Laundry on-site, Living Room, Microwave (built-in), New Paint, Newly Remodeled, Office/Den, Sprinklers (Auto), Stove/Oven, Tile Floor, Walk-in Closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9136 Fainwood Lane have any available units?
9136 Fainwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9136 Fainwood Lane have?
Some of 9136 Fainwood Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9136 Fainwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9136 Fainwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9136 Fainwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9136 Fainwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9136 Fainwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9136 Fainwood Lane offers parking.
Does 9136 Fainwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9136 Fainwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9136 Fainwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9136 Fainwood Lane has a pool.
Does 9136 Fainwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 9136 Fainwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9136 Fainwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9136 Fainwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor on the Lake
43 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701
The Atlantic Grand Oaks
9323 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78748
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
95Twenty Apartments
9520 Spectrum Dr
Austin, TX 78717
Nine on Shoreline
3501 Shoreline Dr
Austin, TX 78728
The Ranch Apartments
9400 W Parmer Ln
Austin, TX 78717
Legends Lakeline
9725 N Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78717
The Club at Summer Valley
744 W William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin