9136 Fainwood Lane

**Video Walkthrough Tour: https://youtu.be/PGJGMnEMags**



Newly Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms plus an office in fantastic Circle C ranch. New granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, new backsplash, new paint, new faucets, new light fixtures. Newer carpet, new blinds, new cabinet hardware and fresh paint throughout the house. Beautiful back yard with privacy fence and deck. Fantastic Circle C schools. Great curb appeal and location!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Attached Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Circle C

YEAR BUILT: 1994



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Newly renovated!

- Charming single-story brick and stone home

- Close access to major highways, employers, shopping and more

- Wide-open floor plan, large living room with a view of the back yard

- Modern kitchen with granite tops, tile backsplash, and upgraded appliances

- Lots of natural light throughout this home!

- Modern paint colors - very tastefully designed

- A community park and a gorgeous pool!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on the property

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month's rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



