9128 Ipswich Bay Drive

Come check this great home in south east Austin! You need to come check out this giant kitchen. The awesome lay out opens to the dining area and the living room. The back yard backs up to a green space with a great view from your own hot tub! The community also has a great pool, playground, basketball court, and green space. The location of this home is great, HEB and other shopping is only 5 min away. Getting on and off 35 is super convenient. PETS WELCOME $300 deposit Call 512-549-2918. Text 512-766-5047