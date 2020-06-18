All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9128 Ipswich Bay Drive

9128 Ipswich Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9128 Ipswich Bay Drive, Austin, TX 78747

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
Come check this great home in south east Austin! You need to come check out this giant kitchen. The awesome lay out opens to the dining area and the living room. The back yard backs up to a green space with a great view from your own hot tub! The community also has a great pool, playground, basketball court, and green space. The location of this home is great, HEB and other shopping is only 5 min away. Getting on and off 35 is super convenient. PETS WELCOME $300 deposit Call 512-549-2918. Text 512-766-5047

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9128 Ipswich Bay Drive have any available units?
9128 Ipswich Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9128 Ipswich Bay Drive have?
Some of 9128 Ipswich Bay Drive's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9128 Ipswich Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9128 Ipswich Bay Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9128 Ipswich Bay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9128 Ipswich Bay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9128 Ipswich Bay Drive offer parking?
No, 9128 Ipswich Bay Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9128 Ipswich Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9128 Ipswich Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9128 Ipswich Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9128 Ipswich Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 9128 Ipswich Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 9128 Ipswich Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9128 Ipswich Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9128 Ipswich Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

