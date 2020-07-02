9121 Frock Ct

Amenities
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Wonderful 2-Story Home located in South Austin off Manchaca Rd! This property has large bedrooms, open living room, kitchen with island and Stainless Steel Appliances, and a formal dining area. Hardwood and Tile downstairs, carpet upstairs. Very large private fenced in backyard!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Attached Garage and Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2000
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Located in Desirable South Austin!
- Hardwood/Tile Floors Downstairs, Carpet Upstairs!
- Stainless Steel Appliances!
- High Ceilings!
- Large Bedrooms!
- Massive private fenced-in Back Yard!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking in the home. Please go outside.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
Amenities: Tile Floor, Dining Room, Fireplace (Wood), Stove/Oven, Walk-in Closet, W/D In Unit, Stainless Steel Appliances, Microwave (built-in), Hardwood Floor, Living Room, Dishwasher, Garage (2 car), Disposal, Cable-ready, Central Air, Fenced Yard (Full), Corner Lot, Refrigerator