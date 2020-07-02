9121 Frock Ct

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



Wonderful 2-Story Home located in South Austin off Manchaca Rd! This property has large bedrooms, open living room, kitchen with island and Stainless Steel Appliances, and a formal dining area. Hardwood and Tile downstairs, carpet upstairs. Very large private fenced in backyard!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Attached Garage and Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin

YEAR BUILT: 2000



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Located in Desirable South Austin!

- Hardwood/Tile Floors Downstairs, Carpet Upstairs!

- Stainless Steel Appliances!

- High Ceilings!

- Large Bedrooms!

- Massive private fenced-in Back Yard!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking in the home. Please go outside.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



Amenities: Tile Floor, Dining Room, Fireplace (Wood), Stove/Oven, Walk-in Closet, W/D In Unit, Stainless Steel Appliances, Microwave (built-in), Hardwood Floor, Living Room, Dishwasher, Garage (2 car), Disposal, Cable-ready, Central Air, Fenced Yard (Full), Corner Lot, Refrigerator