All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 9121 Frock Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
9121 Frock Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9121 Frock Ct

9121 Frock Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9121 Frock Court, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Wonderful 2-Story Home located in South Austin off Manchaca Rd! This property has large bedrooms, open living room, kitchen with island and Stainless Steel Appliances, and a formal dining area. Hardwood and Tile downstairs, carpet upstairs. Very large private fenced in backyard!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Attached Garage and Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin
YEAR BUILT: 2000

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Located in Desirable South Austin!
- Hardwood/Tile Floors Downstairs, Carpet Upstairs!
- Stainless Steel Appliances!
- High Ceilings!
- Large Bedrooms!
- Massive private fenced-in Back Yard!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking in the home. Please go outside.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Tile Floor, Dining Room, Fireplace (Wood), Stove/Oven, Walk-in Closet, W/D In Unit, Stainless Steel Appliances, Microwave (built-in), Hardwood Floor, Living Room, Dishwasher, Garage (2 car), Disposal, Cable-ready, Central Air, Fenced Yard (Full), Corner Lot, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9121 Frock Ct have any available units?
9121 Frock Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9121 Frock Ct have?
Some of 9121 Frock Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9121 Frock Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9121 Frock Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9121 Frock Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9121 Frock Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9121 Frock Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9121 Frock Ct offers parking.
Does 9121 Frock Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9121 Frock Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9121 Frock Ct have a pool?
No, 9121 Frock Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9121 Frock Ct have accessible units?
No, 9121 Frock Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9121 Frock Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9121 Frock Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Argosy at Crestview
1003 Justin Ln
Austin, TX 78757
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir
Austin, TX 78735
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd
Austin, TX 78727
Pointe at Ben White
6934 E Ben White Blvd
Austin, TX 78741
Cortland Southpark Terraces
10001 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78748
Rhythm
9701 Spectrum Drive
Austin, TX 78717
Northchase Apartments
306 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78753
Villas at Stone Oak Ranch
13021 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin