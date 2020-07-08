All apartments in Austin
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

906 Possum Trot Dr

906 Possum Trot · No Longer Available
Location

906 Possum Trot, Austin, TX 78703
Deep Eddy

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
906 Possum Trot Dr - Poss906 Available 08/23/19 JUST UPDATED Cute 1/1 House in Deep Eddy/Tarrytown with large sunroom - Super cute Deep Eddy 1 bedroom House with large attached sunroom, updated bathroom and kitchen, open living, dining kitchen area with exposed beams, refinished wood floors, classic charming character. Stainless appliances, gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, central a/c system, large bedroom with Large walk in closet. Large air conditioned sun room has a enclosed utility room with washer and dryer connections. Fenced back yard, off street parking. Close to downtown, Lady Bird Lake hike and bike.

(RLNE3971795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Possum Trot Dr have any available units?
906 Possum Trot Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 Possum Trot Dr have?
Some of 906 Possum Trot Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Possum Trot Dr currently offering any rent specials?
906 Possum Trot Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Possum Trot Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 906 Possum Trot Dr is pet friendly.
Does 906 Possum Trot Dr offer parking?
Yes, 906 Possum Trot Dr offers parking.
Does 906 Possum Trot Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Possum Trot Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Possum Trot Dr have a pool?
No, 906 Possum Trot Dr does not have a pool.
Does 906 Possum Trot Dr have accessible units?
No, 906 Possum Trot Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Possum Trot Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 Possum Trot Dr has units with dishwashers.

