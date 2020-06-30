All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

903 E OLTORF ST

903 East Oltorf Street · No Longer Available
Location

903 East Oltorf Street, Austin, TX 78704
St. Edwards

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
google fiber
3 bedroom condo near downtown - Property Id: 196975

Gated Community just minutes from downtown! Located near Blunn Creek and Blunn Creek Preserve. Walk 100 yards into 38-acre preserve with trails! Top to bottom complete renovation. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath condo features new flooring, new kitchen cabinets & quartz countertops, recessed lighting, washer & dryer and beautiful master bath full remodel including custom tiled shower. All Appliances stay. One covered parking space, pool, dog area and clubhouse access. Google fiber.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196975
Property Id 196975

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5450672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 E OLTORF ST have any available units?
903 E OLTORF ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 E OLTORF ST have?
Some of 903 E OLTORF ST's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 E OLTORF ST currently offering any rent specials?
903 E OLTORF ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 E OLTORF ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 E OLTORF ST is pet friendly.
Does 903 E OLTORF ST offer parking?
Yes, 903 E OLTORF ST offers parking.
Does 903 E OLTORF ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 E OLTORF ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 E OLTORF ST have a pool?
Yes, 903 E OLTORF ST has a pool.
Does 903 E OLTORF ST have accessible units?
No, 903 E OLTORF ST does not have accessible units.
Does 903 E OLTORF ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 E OLTORF ST has units with dishwashers.

