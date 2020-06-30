903 E OLTORF ST

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool google fiber

3 bedroom condo near downtown - Property Id: 196975



Gated Community just minutes from downtown! Located near Blunn Creek and Blunn Creek Preserve. Walk 100 yards into 38-acre preserve with trails! Top to bottom complete renovation. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath condo features new flooring, new kitchen cabinets & quartz countertops, recessed lighting, washer & dryer and beautiful master bath full remodel including custom tiled shower. All Appliances stay. One covered parking space, pool, dog area and clubhouse access. Google fiber.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/196975

Property Id 196975



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5450672)