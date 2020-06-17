All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 9017 Parkfield Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
9017 Parkfield Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

9017 Parkfield Dr

9017 Parkfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9017 Parkfield Drive, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 05/16/20 Parkfield Unit B - Property Id: 62908

Very spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom duplex unit on Parkfield Drive in north central Austin. Very clean and recently updated with new, efficient windows and hardie siding. Duplex is just minutes away from "The Domain", "Arbor Walk" shopping centers, and many local breweries. Cook Elementary School is nearby. Please call to setup a showing if interested in viewing the property. Serious inquiries only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/62908
Property Id 62908

(RLNE5734031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9017 Parkfield Dr have any available units?
9017 Parkfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9017 Parkfield Dr have?
Some of 9017 Parkfield Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9017 Parkfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9017 Parkfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9017 Parkfield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9017 Parkfield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9017 Parkfield Dr offer parking?
No, 9017 Parkfield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9017 Parkfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9017 Parkfield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9017 Parkfield Dr have a pool?
No, 9017 Parkfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9017 Parkfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 9017 Parkfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9017 Parkfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9017 Parkfield Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

COLE
300 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Camden Amber Oaks
9001 Amberglen Blvd
Austin, TX 78729
Cedar 31
3008 Cedar Street
Austin, TX 78705
Meritage at Steiner Ranch
4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732
Ocotillo Apartments
8000 US 290 West
Austin, TX 78736
Agave at South Congress
625 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
Townhollow Apartments
1200 Treadwell Street
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin