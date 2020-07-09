Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool online portal

901 W. 22nd Street #109 Available 08/15/20 Vintage Charm in West Campus! 1 parking, French doors, washer/dryer! - Great walkability to the university, shopping, and restaurants. Washer/dryer in unit, pool on property, and 1 reserved parking. Condo has beautiful French doors and some cute vintage charm.



To schedule a tour go to: https://www.campuscondos.com/schedule-a-tour



Campus Condos' Leasing and Management Information:



-No Animals Permitted

-Monthly Lease Admin: $15 a month (not included in rental price).

-Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent (90% refundable, 10% lease origination fee non refundable)

-Security Deposit due 24 hours after application approval

-1st month rent due 2 weeks after lease signed (due within 2 weeks of lease sent out for signature)

-Payments: All payments are easily made via our online Portal

-Maintenance Requests: Easily made via your online portal

-Resident(s) responsible for Pest Control, lightbulbs, AC filter, and batteries



