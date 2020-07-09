All apartments in Austin
901 W. 22nd Street #109
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:26 AM

901 W. 22nd Street #109

901 22nd St · No Longer Available
Location

901 22nd St, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
air conditioning
online portal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
online portal
901 W. 22nd Street #109 Available 08/15/20 Vintage Charm in West Campus! 1 parking, French doors, washer/dryer! - Great walkability to the university, shopping, and restaurants. Washer/dryer in unit, pool on property, and 1 reserved parking. Condo has beautiful French doors and some cute vintage charm.

To schedule a tour go to: https://www.campuscondos.com/schedule-a-tour

Campus Condos' Leasing and Management Information:

-No Animals Permitted
-Monthly Lease Admin: $15 a month (not included in rental price).
-Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month's rent (90% refundable, 10% lease origination fee non refundable)
-Security Deposit due 24 hours after application approval
-1st month rent due 2 weeks after lease signed (due within 2 weeks of lease sent out for signature)
-Payments: All payments are easily made via our online Portal
-Maintenance Requests: Easily made via your online portal
-Resident(s) responsible for Pest Control, lightbulbs, AC filter, and batteries

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4202708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

