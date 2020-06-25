All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM

900 E. 53 1/2 ST

900 E 53rd 1/2 St · No Longer Available
Location

900 E 53rd 1/2 St, Austin, TX 78751
Ridgetop

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking

patio / balcony

parking
pet friendly
900 E. 53 1/2 ST Available 07/01/19 3/2 Central Austin Home - Awesome Location - Available immediately - Charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom with original harwoods throughout and beautifully maintained original tile in baths. Master has it's own entrance and bathroom. Enjoy the outdoors on the covered front porch, back patio and fenced yard. Off street parking available. Amazing location - walking/biking distance to North loop and Hyde Park shops, food trailers and restaurants! I block to bus stop. 2 miles to UT, 3 miles to downtown, 1 mile to metro train - Live close to it all! Owner pays for lawn care.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4032920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 E. 53 1/2 ST have any available units?
900 E. 53 1/2 ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 900 E. 53 1/2 ST currently offering any rent specials?
900 E. 53 1/2 ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 E. 53 1/2 ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 E. 53 1/2 ST is pet friendly.
Does 900 E. 53 1/2 ST offer parking?
Yes, 900 E. 53 1/2 ST offers parking.
Does 900 E. 53 1/2 ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 E. 53 1/2 ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 E. 53 1/2 ST have a pool?
No, 900 E. 53 1/2 ST does not have a pool.
Does 900 E. 53 1/2 ST have accessible units?
No, 900 E. 53 1/2 ST does not have accessible units.
Does 900 E. 53 1/2 ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 E. 53 1/2 ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 E. 53 1/2 ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 E. 53 1/2 ST does not have units with air conditioning.
