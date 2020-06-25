Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking

900 E. 53 1/2 ST Available 07/01/19 3/2 Central Austin Home - Awesome Location - Available immediately - Charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom with original harwoods throughout and beautifully maintained original tile in baths. Master has it's own entrance and bathroom. Enjoy the outdoors on the covered front porch, back patio and fenced yard. Off street parking available. Amazing location - walking/biking distance to North loop and Hyde Park shops, food trailers and restaurants! I block to bus stop. 2 miles to UT, 3 miles to downtown, 1 mile to metro train - Live close to it all! Owner pays for lawn care.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4032920)