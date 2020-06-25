All apartments in Austin
9 Kern Ramble A

9 Kern Ramble · No Longer Available
Location

9 Kern Ramble, Austin, TX 78722
Cherrywood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9 Kern Ramble A Available 06/03/19 Cherrywood Charmer! - Charming mid-century 3/2 one-story house located in the desirable Cherrywood neighborhood minutes from downtown, UT campus, and nearby restaurants. Wood floors through out with tile in bathrooms. Kitchen has all appliances with stainless steel counters. Washer/dryer hookups. Property has a beautiful high ceiling master bedroom with bathroom. Plenty of outside sitting area. AISD schools - Maple, Kealing, McCallum. Small pets negotiable. Available first week in June, 2019.

(RLNE4059748)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Kern Ramble A have any available units?
9 Kern Ramble A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Kern Ramble A have?
Some of 9 Kern Ramble A's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Kern Ramble A currently offering any rent specials?
9 Kern Ramble A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Kern Ramble A pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Kern Ramble A is pet friendly.
Does 9 Kern Ramble A offer parking?
No, 9 Kern Ramble A does not offer parking.
Does 9 Kern Ramble A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Kern Ramble A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Kern Ramble A have a pool?
No, 9 Kern Ramble A does not have a pool.
Does 9 Kern Ramble A have accessible units?
No, 9 Kern Ramble A does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Kern Ramble A have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Kern Ramble A does not have units with dishwashers.
