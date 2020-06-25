Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9 Kern Ramble A Available 06/03/19 Cherrywood Charmer! - Charming mid-century 3/2 one-story house located in the desirable Cherrywood neighborhood minutes from downtown, UT campus, and nearby restaurants. Wood floors through out with tile in bathrooms. Kitchen has all appliances with stainless steel counters. Washer/dryer hookups. Property has a beautiful high ceiling master bedroom with bathroom. Plenty of outside sitting area. AISD schools - Maple, Kealing, McCallum. Small pets negotiable. Available first week in June, 2019.



(RLNE4059748)