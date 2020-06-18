All apartments in Austin
8924 Trone Cir B
8924 Trone Cir B

8924 Trone Circle · (512) 290-7365
Location

8924 Trone Circle, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$2,050

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1280 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious affordable ready to move in Trone Circle - Property Id: 295417

Beautiful Tronevilla Townhomes for Rent 2 bedrooms /2 bathrooms with Natural lights. Exotic Quartz counter-tops to kitchen and bathrooms with spacious walk-in closets. Walking distance to Schools. Easy access to major highways such as Hwy 183, Mopac, Arboretum and I-35 makes it easy to commute to major largest companies such as Dell, Samsung ,Applied Materials and Apple . It is also 5 miles from the Uptown and the most popular shopping center - Domain. Easy driving distance with our prestigious University of Austin Texas, Austin Community College and the Downtown Area in Austin. No grass maintenance makes it a backyard paradise.

Students, Roommates, Professionals and Single Family are all welcome.

Available for rent 2 beds/2 baths approximately 916 sq ft start at $1,650/month+utilities.

This Townhouse is also for sale
***2beds/2baths start at $295,900.00***
***3beds/3baths start at $365,900.00***

Special offer "One Month Free Rent"
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295417
Property Id 295417

(RLNE5837917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8924 Trone Cir B have any available units?
8924 Trone Cir B has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8924 Trone Cir B have?
Some of 8924 Trone Cir B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8924 Trone Cir B currently offering any rent specials?
8924 Trone Cir B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8924 Trone Cir B pet-friendly?
Yes, 8924 Trone Cir B is pet friendly.
Does 8924 Trone Cir B offer parking?
No, 8924 Trone Cir B does not offer parking.
Does 8924 Trone Cir B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8924 Trone Cir B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8924 Trone Cir B have a pool?
No, 8924 Trone Cir B does not have a pool.
Does 8924 Trone Cir B have accessible units?
No, 8924 Trone Cir B does not have accessible units.
Does 8924 Trone Cir B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8924 Trone Cir B has units with dishwashers.
