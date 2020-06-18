8924 Trone Cir B

Amenities
Spacious affordable ready to move in Trone Circle - Property Id: 295417
Beautiful Tronevilla Townhomes for Rent 2 bedrooms /2 bathrooms with Natural lights. Exotic Quartz counter-tops to kitchen and bathrooms with spacious walk-in closets. Walking distance to Schools. Easy access to major highways such as Hwy 183, Mopac, Arboretum and I-35 makes it easy to commute to major largest companies such as Dell, Samsung ,Applied Materials and Apple . It is also 5 miles from the Uptown and the most popular shopping center - Domain. Easy driving distance with our prestigious University of Austin Texas, Austin Community College and the Downtown Area in Austin. No grass maintenance makes it a backyard paradise.
Students, Roommates, Professionals and Single Family are all welcome.
Available for rent 2 beds/2 baths approximately 916 sq ft start at $1,650/month+utilities.
This Townhouse is also for sale
***2beds/2baths start at $295,900.00***
***3beds/3baths start at $365,900.00***
Special offer "One Month Free Rent"
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295417
Property Id 295417
(RLNE5837917)