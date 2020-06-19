8811 S 1st St

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Stainless Steel Appliances
Soaking Tubs
Upgraded Cabinetry and Countertops
Gas Range
Faux Wood Flooring*
Walk-In Closets
Patios & Balconies with Outdoor Storage
Community Amenities
Poolside Cabana with WiFi
Outdoor Kitchen with BBQ Grilling Station
Business Center
Courtyard with Outdoor Fireplace
Bark Park & Pet Stations
24-Hour Fitness Center
Infinity Edge Pool
Clubhouse with Game Room and Catering Kitchen