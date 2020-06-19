All apartments in Austin
8811 S 1st St

8811 South 1st Street · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
8811 South 1st Street, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it's easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Austin revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn't you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Stainless Steel Appliances

Soaking Tubs

Upgraded Cabinetry and Countertops

Gas Range

Faux Wood Flooring*

Walk-In Closets

Patios & Balconies with Outdoor Storage

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Poolside Cabana with WiFi

Outdoor Kitchen with BBQ Grilling Station

Business Center

Courtyard with Outdoor Fireplace

Bark Park & Pet Stations

24-Hour Fitness Center

Infinity Edge Pool

Clubhouse with Game Room and Catering Kitchen

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8811 S 1st St have any available units?
8811 S 1st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8811 S 1st St have?
Some of 8811 S 1st St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8811 S 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
8811 S 1st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8811 S 1st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8811 S 1st St is pet friendly.
Does 8811 S 1st St offer parking?
Yes, 8811 S 1st St does offer parking.
Does 8811 S 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8811 S 1st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8811 S 1st St have a pool?
Yes, 8811 S 1st St has a pool.
Does 8811 S 1st St have accessible units?
Yes, 8811 S 1st St has accessible units.
Does 8811 S 1st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8811 S 1st St does not have units with dishwashers.
