All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 8804 Westover Club Dr # B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8804 Westover Club Dr # B
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

8804 Westover Club Dr # B

8804 Westover Club Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

8804 Westover Club Drive, Austin, TX 78759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Cute & cozy half duplex in prime Austin location! Enjoy the large living/dining space with a gorgeous stone fireplace. The updated kitchen has granite counters & stainless steel appliances. There are full-size washer/dryer connections in the kitchen, out of the way. Three good-sized bedrooms, with a split master bedroom for more privacy. The master bedroom opens to the large, fenced backyard. Popular schools. Minutes to The Arboretum & The Domain shopping. Easy access to MOPAC, 183, & 360

(RLNE5295570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8804 Westover Club Dr # B have any available units?
8804 Westover Club Dr # B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8804 Westover Club Dr # B have?
Some of 8804 Westover Club Dr # B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8804 Westover Club Dr # B currently offering any rent specials?
8804 Westover Club Dr # B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8804 Westover Club Dr # B pet-friendly?
No, 8804 Westover Club Dr # B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8804 Westover Club Dr # B offer parking?
Yes, 8804 Westover Club Dr # B offers parking.
Does 8804 Westover Club Dr # B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8804 Westover Club Dr # B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8804 Westover Club Dr # B have a pool?
No, 8804 Westover Club Dr # B does not have a pool.
Does 8804 Westover Club Dr # B have accessible units?
No, 8804 Westover Club Dr # B does not have accessible units.
Does 8804 Westover Club Dr # B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8804 Westover Club Dr # B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Sublet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meritage at Steiner Ranch
4500 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732
Creekstone
8054 Exchange Dr
Austin, TX 78754
Madison at Stone Creek
6800 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Velo Flats
2606 Wheless Ln
Austin, TX 78723
Bell Steiner Ranch
4800 Steiner Ranch Blvd
Austin, TX 78732
Indie
1630 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr
Austin, TX 78749
Hudson Miramont
8818 Travis Hills Dr
Austin, TX 78735

Similar Pages

Austin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly ApartmentsAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin