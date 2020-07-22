8804 Westover Club Dr # B

Amenities

Cute & cozy half duplex in prime Austin location! Enjoy the large living/dining space with a gorgeous stone fireplace. The updated kitchen has granite counters & stainless steel appliances. There are full-size washer/dryer connections in the kitchen, out of the way. Three good-sized bedrooms, with a split master bedroom for more privacy. The master bedroom opens to the large, fenced backyard. Popular schools. Minutes to The Arboretum & The Domain shopping. Easy access to MOPAC, 183, & 360



